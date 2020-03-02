KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City coffee shop is doing its part to reduce waste by using glass jars that customers can return each time they come back for another cup of Joe.
When you go to a coffee shop, you're probably used to seeing paper or plastic to-go cups. Some of them even have those paper sleeves or stirrers. There is none of that at Oddly Correct, a coffee bar in the Westport area.
"When you get the glass jar with this cool cuzie around it, it kind of makes you want to do your little part, even if it's just bringing the cup back and swapping it out," said Kendall Harris, a customer at the coffee shop.
It's a model the coffee shop hopes catches on more and more.
"So, more people that see that it's possible and it has a positive impact not only on the environment, but also on our business, will start to jump on-board and not be so scared to implement something like that," said Michael Schroder, the shop's co-owner.
And Oddly Correct isn't the only one making an effort to be more environmentally-friendly. At Thelma's Kitchen on Troost Avenue, they have replaced styrofoam to-go boxes with green reusable to-go containers. Customers can buy the box for $6, take it home and enjoy their lunch, and bring it back the next time to get a fresh one.
