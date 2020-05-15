KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It's been a long eight weeks for Kansas City restaurant owners and other non-essential businesses, but while Friday is the day they can finally open back up, things will be a little different.

Mayor Quinton Lucas' 10-10-10 plan is now in place. That plan limits customers in the business to 10 percent of building occupancy. They must also record the names, contact information and times when the customers come in and out of the businesses for anyone who comes in for 10 minutes or more.

For restaurants the rules are a little different. The 10-10-10 rule does not exactly apply to restaurants, but new safety guidelines have been set by the city. The biggest difference customers will notice is probably the space between tables.

Local eateries jumped to action to make sure they were following the new guidelines. Ponak’s Mexican Kitchen and Bar general manager John Greer said he pulled out the measuring tape to make sure they were meeting requirements, like 6 feet between different parties and 10 feet between tables. There will also no longer be bar seating and menus will be disposable.

Greer told KCTV5 News it was like putting a puzzle together to arrange all the tables to fit the guidelines.

“This is all a new area we’re going with the pandemic, and for those who want to venture out, I’m going to try to make it as safe as possible, and with the help of patrons, it can be a lot safer,” he said.

City officials are offering some advice for residents going to eat out at local restaurants. They are also being encouraged to wear a mask and avoid coming out if they feel sick. Employees at local restaurants will also be wearing masks, there will not be condiments left on the table and buffet style dining is still prohibited.

While some of these new steps may be rolled back in the future, Greer said diners could see permanent changes in the restaurant business following the pandemic.

“Hopefully (it will move) towards normalcy sometime, until then this is the way it is,” he noted. “I think it will be a lot more to go, a lot more automated, probably smaller restaurants in the future compared to what they are now, really large restaurants. I see that happening.”

Even though many of the restaurants are ready to welcome customers back inside, other businesses have posted on social media about keeping their dining rooms closed for now, citing a lack of space to properly follow the guidelines and the still elevated level of risks.

The city is also reminding people that most of these restaurants will still be offering curbside and carryout, so if someone is not comfortable eating inside, they can still support their favorite spots.