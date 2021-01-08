Friday is the start of Kansas City Restaurant Week, and some local eateries are relying on it to stay open through the pandemic.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday is the start of Kansas City Restaurant Week, and some local eateries are relying on it to stay open through the pandemic.

Under Kansas City’s COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants have to close dine-in service by 10 p.m. and are limited to 50 percent capacity. That means reservations for restaurants may go fast.

Organizers have planned ahead for this and have created a new app to help. You can find all participating restaurants, their menus and book reservations.

Kansas City Restaurant Week is promoting more carry-out and delivery deals than ever before. Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association considered not holding the event at all this year.

They decided -- with the right precautions -- they could help service-industry workers make up for some lost tips this week.

"We really wanted to put 2020 behind us and maybe celebrate a little bit moving into 2021 and kind of show the whole world we can still have a great Restaurant Week and do it safely and securely and celebrate our community, so that’s why we did it," said Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas encourages residents to participate in the tradition while closely adhering to local community health guidelines.

"Kansas City restaurants are foundational to showing who we are as a community,” said Lucas. “They not only provide us with one of the most essential forms of care … some of these establishments have brought communities together for generations, and serve as defining monuments of the neighborhoods they're in. All of these restaurants work hard every day to bring their own creative vision to Kansas City, highlighting our diverse food culture. I encourage all to show their support for our restaurants during Kansas City Restaurant Week."

2021 Participating Restaurants

1. 801 Chophouse - Leawood

2. 801 Chophouse - Power & Light

3. Affäre

4. Aixois French Restaurant

5. The American Reserve

6. Aroma Bistro Gourmet Eatery

7. BarCentral - Kansas City Marriott Downtown

8. Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Overland Park

9. Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee

10. BB’s Lawnside BBQ

11. Blue Bird Bistro

12. Blue Moose Bar & Grill - Lenexa

13. Blue Moose Bar & Grill - Red Bridge

14. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

15. Blvd Tavern

16. Bōru Asian Eatery

17. The Brass Onion

18. Brew Lab

19. Brewer's Kitchen

20. Brewery Emperial

21. Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social - Power & Light

22. Bristol Seafood Grill - Leawood

23. Brown & Loe

24. Burger Theory

25. Burnt End BBQ - Crown Center

26. Burnt End BBQ - Overland Park

27. Cafe Trio

28. The Capital Grille

29. Cascone’s Italian Restaurant

30. Charleston's Restaurant

31. Charlie Hooper's Bar & Grille

32. Chaz on the Plaza

33. Club 27

34. CocoBolos Mexican Grill and Cantina

35. Conrad's Restaurant & Alehouse

36. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

37. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

38. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

39. Eggtc. - Shawnee

40. Eggtc. - South Plaza

41. Elevate Bar & Grill

42. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill

43. Enjoy Pure Food + Drinks

44. Epic Burgers – Kansas City Marriott Downtown

45. Fannie’s West African Cuisine

46. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Country Club Plaza

47. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Freight House

48. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Lee’s Summit

49. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Martin City

50. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park

51. Flapjacks ‘n more

52. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

53. Garozzo's Ristorante - Kansas City

54. Garozzo's Ristorante - Overland Park

55. Gram and Dun

56. Grand Street Café - Lenexa

57. Grand Street Café - Plaza

58. Grünauer

59. Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint

60. Hamburger Mary's Kansas City

61. Harry's Country Club

62. Harvey's at Union Station

63. Hereford House - Independence

64. Hereford House - Leawood

65. Hereford House - Shawnee

66. Hereford House - Zona Rosa

67. Houlihan's - Leawood

68. Houlihan's - Lee's Summit

69. Houlihan's - Overland Park

70. Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar

71. Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen - 39th Street

72. Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen – Legends

73. Jess & Jim’s Steakhouse

74. J. Gilbert's Wood-fired Steaks and Seafood

75. JJ's Restaurant

76. Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant

77. Kobi Q

78. Kona Grill

79. La Bodega - Southwest Boulevard

80. Lakewood Local

81. Lew's Grill & Bar

82. Lidia's

83. Louie's Wine Dive

84. Manny's Mexican Restaurant

85. Marina 27 Steak & Seafood

86. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

87. McFadden's Sports Saloon

88. The Melting Pot

89. MetropolitanKC - Kansas City Marriott Downtown

90. Michael Forbes Bar & Grille

91. Mickey's Hideaway

92. Minsky’s Pizza - Barry Road East

93. Minsky’s Pizza - Barry Road West

94. Minsky’s Pizza - Blue Springs

95. Minsky’s Pizza - City Market

96. Minsky’s Pizza - Independence

97. Minsky’s Pizza - Lawrence

98. Minsky’s Pizza - Leawood

99. Minsky’s Pizza - Lee’s Summit

100. Minsky’s Pizza - Lenexa

101. Minsky’s Pizza - Liberty

102. Minsky’s Pizza - Metcalf

103. Minsky’s Pizza - Olathe Bradley

104. Minsky’s Pizza - Olathe Ridgeview

105. Minsky’s Pizza - Prairie Village

106. Minsky’s Pizza - Raymore

107. Minsky’s Pizza - Shawnee

108. Minsky’s Pizza - South Plaza

109. Minsky’s Pizza - Southwest Boulevard

110. Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads

111. Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza

112. The Nest Bar & Grill

113. Nick and Jake's - Overland Park

114. Nick and Jake's - Parkville

115. Nick and Jake's - Shawnee

116. Novel

117. Old Shawnee Pizza

118. Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn

119. Osteria IL Centro

120. Patrice's Culinary Collective

121. Pearl Tavern

122. Pierpont's at Union Station

123. Pig & Finch Gastropub

124. Pirate’s Bone Burgers

125. Piropos Restaurant

126. Plate Restaurant

127. Red Robin - Independence

128. Red Robin - Liberty

129. Red Robin - North Overland Park

130. Red Robin - Olathe

131. Red Robin - South Overland Park

132. Red Robin - Zona Rosa

133. Redrock Canyon Grill

134. Rock & Brews

135. Room 39

136. Rye Leawood

137. Rye KC

138. The Savoy at 21c

139. Seasons 52

140. The Ship

141. Silo Modern Farmhouse

142. Smoke Brewing Company

143. South of Summit

144. Southern Kitchen

145. The Stilwell Restaurant at the Loews Kansas City Hotel

146. Stock Hill

147. story.

148. Stroud's - Overland Park

149. Sullivan’s Steakhouse

150. Summit Grill - Gladstone

151. Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

152. Summit Grill - Waldo

153. Summit Pizza

154. Tabard's Kitchen

155. Tavern at Mission Farms

156. Tavern in the Village

157. Tavernonna Italian Kitchen

158. Third Street Social

159. The Town Company

160. Trago Bar & Tapas

161. Trezo Mare Restaurant

162. Tribe Street Kitchen

163. T-Shotz

164. Twin Peaks Independence

165. Twin Peaks Olathe

166. Urban Café KC

167. V's Italiano Ristorante

168. Va Bene Italian Eatery

169. Waldo Pizza

170. The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop

171. Westport Cafe

172. YaYas Euro Bistro

173. Zócalo Mexican Cuisine

2021 Participating Restaurants* 

 

  1. 801 Chophouse - Leawood 
  2. 801 Chophouse - Power & Light 
  3. Affäre 
  4. Aixois French Restaurant 
  5. The American Reserve 
  6. Aroma Bistro Gourmet Eatery 
  7. BarCentral - Kansas City Marriott Downtown 
  8. Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Overland Park 
  9. Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee 
  10. BB’s Lawnside BBQ 
  11. Blue Bird Bistro 
  12. Blue Moose Bar & Grill - Lenexa 
  13. Blue Moose Bar & Grill - Red Bridge 
  14. Blue Sushi Sake Grill 
  15. Blvd Tavern 
  16. Bōru Asian Eatery 
  17. The Brass Onion 
  18. Brew Lab 
  19. Brewer's Kitchen 
  20. Brewery Emperial 
  21. Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social - Power & Light 
  22. Bristol Seafood Grill - Leawood 
  23. Brown & Loe 
  24. Burger Theory 
  25. Burnt End BBQ - Crown Center 
  26. Burnt End BBQ - Overland Park 
  27. Cafe Trio 
  28. The Capital Grille 
  29. Cascone’s Italian Restaurant 
  30. Charleston's Restaurant 
  31. Charlie Hooper's Bar & Grille 
  32. Chaz on the Plaza 
  33. Club 27 
  34. CocoBolos Mexican Grill and Cantina 
  35. Conrad's Restaurant & Alehouse 
  36. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant 
  37. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room 
  38. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood 
  39. Eggtc. - Shawnee 
  40. Eggtc. - South Plaza 
  41. Elevate Bar & Grill 
  42. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill 
  43. Enjoy Pure Food + Drinks 
  44. Epic Burgers – Kansas City Marriott Downtown 
  45. Fannie’s West African Cuisine 
  46. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Country Club Plaza 
  47. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Freight House 
  48. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Lee’s Summit 
  49. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Martin City 
  50. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park 
  51. Flapjacks ‘n more 
  52. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse 
  53. Garozzo's Ristorante - Kansas City 
  54. Garozzo's Ristorante - Overland Park 
  55. Gram and Dun 
  56. Grand Street Café - Lenexa 
  57. Grand Street Café - Plaza 
  58. Grünauer 
  59. Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint 
  60. Hamburger Mary's Kansas City 
  61. Harry's Country Club 
  62. Harvey's at Union Station 
  63. Hereford House - Independence 
  64. Hereford House - Leawood 
  65. Hereford House - Shawnee 
  66. Hereford House - Zona Rosa 
  67. Houlihan's - Leawood 
  68. Houlihan's - Lee's Summit 
  69. Houlihan's - Overland Park 
  70. Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar 
  71. Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen - 39th Street 
  72. Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen – Legends 
  73. Jess & Jim’s Steakhouse 
  74. J. Gilbert's Wood-fired Steaks and Seafood 
  75. JJ's Restaurant 
  76. Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant 
  77. Kobi Q 
  78. Kona Grill
  79. La Bodega - Southwest Boulevard 
  80. Lakewood Local 
  81. Lew's Grill & Bar 
  82. Lidia's 
  83. Louie's Wine Dive  
  84. Manny's Mexican Restaurant 
  85. Marina 27 Steak & Seafood 
  86. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks 
  87. McFadden's Sports Saloon 
  88. The Melting Pot 
  89. MetropolitanKC - Kansas City Marriott Downtown 
  90. Michael Forbes Bar & Grille 
  91. Mickey's Hideaway 
  92. Minsky’s Pizza - Barry Road East 
  93. Minsky’s Pizza - Barry Road West 
  94. Minsky’s Pizza - Blue Springs 
  95. Minsky’s Pizza - City Market 
  96. Minsky’s Pizza - Independence 
  97. Minsky’s Pizza - Lawrence 
  98. Minsky’s Pizza - Leawood 
  99. Minsky’s Pizza - Lee’s Summit 
  100. Minsky’s Pizza - Lenexa 
  101. Minsky’s Pizza - Liberty 
  102. Minsky’s Pizza - Metcalf 
  103. Minsky’s Pizza - Olathe Bradley 
  104. Minsky’s Pizza - Olathe Ridgeview 
  105. Minsky’s Pizza - Prairie Village 
  106. Minsky’s Pizza - Raymore 
  107. Minsky’s Pizza - Shawnee 
  108. Minsky’s Pizza - South Plaza 
  109. Minsky’s Pizza - Southwest Boulevard 
  110. Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads 
  111. Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza 
  112. The Nest Bar & Grill 
  113. Nick and Jake's - Overland Park 
  114. Nick and Jake's - Parkville 
  115. Nick and Jake's - Shawnee 
  116. Novel 
  117. Old Shawnee Pizza 
  118. Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn 
  119. Osteria IL Centro 
  120. Patrice's Culinary Collective 
  121. Pearl Tavern 
  122. Pierpont's at Union Station 
  123. Pig & Finch Gastropub 
  124. Pirate’s Bone Burgers 
  125. Piropos Restaurant 
  126. Plate Restaurant 
  127. Red Robin - Independence 
  128. Red Robin - Liberty 
  129. Red Robin - North Overland Park 
  130. Red Robin - Olathe 
  131. Red Robin - South Overland Park 
  132. Red Robin - Zona Rosa  
  133. Redrock Canyon Grill 
  134. Rock & Brews 
  135. Room 39 
  136. Rye Leawood 
  137. Rye KC 
  138. The Savoy at 21c 
  139. Seasons 52 
  140. The Ship 
  141. Silo Modern Farmhouse 
  142. Smoke Brewing Company 
  143. South of Summit 
  144. Southern Kitchen 
  145. The Stilwell Restaurant at the Loews Kansas City Hotel 
  146. Stock Hill 
  147. story. 
  148. Stroud's - Overland Park 
  149. Sullivan’s Steakhouse 
  150. Summit Grill - Gladstone 
  151. Summit Grill - Lee's Summit 
  152. Summit Grill - Waldo 
  153. Summit Pizza 
  154. Tabard's Kitchen 
  155. Tavern at Mission Farms 
  156. Tavern in the Village 
  157. Tavernonna Italian Kitchen 
  158. Third Street Social 
  159. The Town Company  
  160. Trago Bar & Tapas 
  161. Trezo Mare Restaurant 
  162. Tribe Street Kitchen 
  163. T-Shotz 
  164. Twin Peaks Independence 
  165. Twin Peaks Olathe 
  166. Urban Café KC 
  167. V's Italiano Ristorante 
  168. Va Bene Italian Eatery 
  169. Waldo Pizza 
  170. The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop 
  171. Westport Cafe 
  172. YaYas Euro Bistro 
  173. Zócalo Mexican Cuisine 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.