KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Friday is the start of Kansas City Restaurant Week, and some local eateries are relying on it to stay open through the pandemic.
Under Kansas City’s COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants have to close dine-in service by 10 p.m. and are limited to 50 percent capacity. That means reservations for restaurants may go fast.
Organizers have planned ahead for this and have created a new app to help. You can find all participating restaurants, their menus and book reservations.
Kansas City Restaurant Week is promoting more carry-out and delivery deals than ever before. Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association considered not holding the event at all this year.
They decided -- with the right precautions -- they could help service-industry workers make up for some lost tips this week.
"We really wanted to put 2020 behind us and maybe celebrate a little bit moving into 2021 and kind of show the whole world we can still have a great Restaurant Week and do it safely and securely and celebrate our community, so that’s why we did it," said Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas encourages residents to participate in the tradition while closely adhering to local community health guidelines.
"Kansas City restaurants are foundational to showing who we are as a community,” said Lucas. “They not only provide us with one of the most essential forms of care … some of these establishments have brought communities together for generations, and serve as defining monuments of the neighborhoods they're in. All of these restaurants work hard every day to bring their own creative vision to Kansas City, highlighting our diverse food culture. I encourage all to show their support for our restaurants during Kansas City Restaurant Week."
2021 Participating Restaurants
1. 801 Chophouse - Leawood
2. 801 Chophouse - Power & Light
3. Affäre
4. Aixois French Restaurant
5. The American Reserve
6. Aroma Bistro Gourmet Eatery
7. BarCentral - Kansas City Marriott Downtown
8. Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Overland Park
9. Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
10. BB’s Lawnside BBQ
11. Blue Bird Bistro
12. Blue Moose Bar & Grill - Lenexa
13. Blue Moose Bar & Grill - Red Bridge
14. Blue Sushi Sake Grill
15. Blvd Tavern
16. Bōru Asian Eatery
17. The Brass Onion
18. Brew Lab
19. Brewer's Kitchen
20. Brewery Emperial
21. Bristol Seafood + Steak + Social - Power & Light
22. Bristol Seafood Grill - Leawood
23. Brown & Loe
24. Burger Theory
25. Burnt End BBQ - Crown Center
26. Burnt End BBQ - Overland Park
27. Cafe Trio
28. The Capital Grille
29. Cascone’s Italian Restaurant
30. Charleston's Restaurant
31. Charlie Hooper's Bar & Grille
32. Chaz on the Plaza
33. Club 27
34. CocoBolos Mexican Grill and Cantina
35. Conrad's Restaurant & Alehouse
36. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
37. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room
38. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
39. Eggtc. - Shawnee
40. Eggtc. - South Plaza
41. Elevate Bar & Grill
42. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill
43. Enjoy Pure Food + Drinks
44. Epic Burgers – Kansas City Marriott Downtown
45. Fannie’s West African Cuisine
46. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Country Club Plaza
47. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Freight House
48. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Lee’s Summit
49. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Martin City
50. Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park
51. Flapjacks ‘n more
52. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
53. Garozzo's Ristorante - Kansas City
54. Garozzo's Ristorante - Overland Park
55. Gram and Dun
56. Grand Street Café - Lenexa
57. Grand Street Café - Plaza
58. Grünauer
59. Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint
60. Hamburger Mary's Kansas City
61. Harry's Country Club
62. Harvey's at Union Station
63. Hereford House - Independence
64. Hereford House - Leawood
65. Hereford House - Shawnee
66. Hereford House - Zona Rosa
67. Houlihan's - Leawood
68. Houlihan's - Lee's Summit
69. Houlihan's - Overland Park
70. Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar
71. Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen - 39th Street
72. Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen – Legends
73. Jess & Jim’s Steakhouse
74. J. Gilbert's Wood-fired Steaks and Seafood
75. JJ's Restaurant
76. Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant
77. Kobi Q
78. Kona Grill
79. La Bodega - Southwest Boulevard
80. Lakewood Local
81. Lew's Grill & Bar
82. Lidia's
83. Louie's Wine Dive
84. Manny's Mexican Restaurant
85. Marina 27 Steak & Seafood
86. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
87. McFadden's Sports Saloon
88. The Melting Pot
89. MetropolitanKC - Kansas City Marriott Downtown
90. Michael Forbes Bar & Grille
91. Mickey's Hideaway
92. Minsky’s Pizza - Barry Road East
93. Minsky’s Pizza - Barry Road West
94. Minsky’s Pizza - Blue Springs
95. Minsky’s Pizza - City Market
96. Minsky’s Pizza - Independence
97. Minsky’s Pizza - Lawrence
98. Minsky’s Pizza - Leawood
99. Minsky’s Pizza - Lee’s Summit
100. Minsky’s Pizza - Lenexa
101. Minsky’s Pizza - Liberty
102. Minsky’s Pizza - Metcalf
103. Minsky’s Pizza - Olathe Bradley
104. Minsky’s Pizza - Olathe Ridgeview
105. Minsky’s Pizza - Prairie Village
106. Minsky’s Pizza - Raymore
107. Minsky’s Pizza - Shawnee
108. Minsky’s Pizza - South Plaza
109. Minsky’s Pizza - Southwest Boulevard
110. Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
111. Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza
112. The Nest Bar & Grill
113. Nick and Jake's - Overland Park
114. Nick and Jake's - Parkville
115. Nick and Jake's - Shawnee
116. Novel
117. Old Shawnee Pizza
118. Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
119. Osteria IL Centro
120. Patrice's Culinary Collective
121. Pearl Tavern
122. Pierpont's at Union Station
123. Pig & Finch Gastropub
124. Pirate’s Bone Burgers
125. Piropos Restaurant
126. Plate Restaurant
127. Red Robin - Independence
128. Red Robin - Liberty
129. Red Robin - North Overland Park
130. Red Robin - Olathe
131. Red Robin - South Overland Park
132. Red Robin - Zona Rosa
133. Redrock Canyon Grill
134. Rock & Brews
135. Room 39
136. Rye Leawood
137. Rye KC
138. The Savoy at 21c
139. Seasons 52
140. The Ship
141. Silo Modern Farmhouse
142. Smoke Brewing Company
143. South of Summit
144. Southern Kitchen
145. The Stilwell Restaurant at the Loews Kansas City Hotel
146. Stock Hill
147. story.
148. Stroud's - Overland Park
149. Sullivan’s Steakhouse
150. Summit Grill - Gladstone
151. Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
152. Summit Grill - Waldo
153. Summit Pizza
154. Tabard's Kitchen
155. Tavern at Mission Farms
156. Tavern in the Village
157. Tavernonna Italian Kitchen
158. Third Street Social
159. The Town Company
160. Trago Bar & Tapas
161. Trezo Mare Restaurant
162. Tribe Street Kitchen
163. T-Shotz
164. Twin Peaks Independence
165. Twin Peaks Olathe
166. Urban Café KC
167. V's Italiano Ristorante
168. Va Bene Italian Eatery
169. Waldo Pizza
170. The Well Bar Grill & Rooftop
171. Westport Cafe
172. YaYas Euro Bistro
173. Zócalo Mexican Cuisine
