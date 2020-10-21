KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating the city's 154th homicide of the year, breaking the record set in 1993.
Officers were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to 66th Street and The Paseo after a woman who was leaving the location saw a dead man in the alley and called police. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police had received a call earlier in the day, around 3 a.m., but had not found anything. They are unsure if the two calls are related.
Investigators are processing the scene and trying to locate anyone who knows exactly what happened. There is a $25,000 reward for information.
The previous record for homicides in a single year for Kansas City as 153 in 1993.
