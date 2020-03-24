KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Schools across the metro are out to help stop the spread of coronavirus, because districts still have to feed students.
The nutrition team at East High School in Kansas City will have a drive-thru setup. This is one of four locations where families can drive-up and get bagged lunches and meal kits.
The economic need in Kansas City Public Schools is so high that all students get free breakfast and lunch. This can be a big deal to families especially as so many people are pinching pennies right now dealing with job loss because of coronavirus concerns.
The nutrition team at KCPS has been preparing balanced meals for students to make sure they don't miss meals during this break.
There are four locations where families can pick up food: Northeast High School, East High School, Central High School and African Centered College Prep Academy.
The locations are open from 7-11 a.m. and again from 1-6 p.m.
Students are asked to bring their ID. If they don't have it, the team can look up their information.
Delivery is also available for families without transportation.
Please email food@kcpublicschools.org or call 816-418-3663 if your family needs home delivery.
