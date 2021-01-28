KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the Northland early Thursday morning.
Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the area of 54th and North Summit streets on a report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead outside an apartment building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Detectives canvassed the area for any potential witnesses. If you have information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
