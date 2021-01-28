GENERIC Shooting Text

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the Northland early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the area of 54th and North Summit streets on a report of sounds of gunshots. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead outside an apartment building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives canvassed the area for any potential witnesses. If you have information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.