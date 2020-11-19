KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a shooting call at an apartment complex in Kansas City.
Officers were called to an apartment complex about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 11300 block of Montgall Avenue on a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they were directed inside an apartment where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.
A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was inside the apartment when he was shot. Detectives will be working to determine what led up to the shooting and if the victim is a resident there.
Detectives ask if anyone saw or heard anything or have any information that they call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
