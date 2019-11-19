KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a solution to ongoing problems with the jailing system.
Police Chief Rick Smith is talking about what to do with inmates in Kansas City. For the past few months, they’ve been using the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change as a makeshift jail.
The building is a non-profit rehabilitation center. It was never meant to be a jail. Without proper security, there have been six escapees in the past five months.
The Kansas City Police Department had contract with the Jackson County Detention Center., but that ran out over the summer.
Kyle Mead, president of the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, says trouble with the finding cells didn’t start when the contract ended.
“The city of Kansas City, multiple government officials, multiple administrations have known for at least 15 years of the need to build a jail. The relationship with the Jackson County Detention Center wasn’t a permanent solution there either," he said.
KCPD also contracts out with jails in Vernon and Johnson counties in Missouri.
