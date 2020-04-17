KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating what is now the 44th homicide of 2020.
Officers were called about midnight Friday to the area of 117th Terrace and Food Lane on a reported shooting.
While en route, officers located a vehicle said to be involved in the shooting. They located a man shot inside the vehicle a few blocks from the original crime scene and was given first aid.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.
