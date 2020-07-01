KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Social workers with the Kansas City Police Department are a unique resource working out in the community to reduce crime and help support families of victims.

There have been 92 homicides in Kansas City this year. Last year, there were 148.

The last homicide was a 4-year-old shot and killed in his sleep. For families of victims, it’s unspeakable tragedy.

The KCPD is one of the only police departments in the country with social workers on staff. This team goes out to crime scenes to comfort families and provide them with resources to help them get through the tough time.

“Often times, they have unexpected needs, funeral expenses or they’re going to have time off work so when you look down the road, bills that could go unmet, so we just support families take some of the burden off the family during that time,” said social worker Trena Miller at the KCPD East Division.

Last year, the KCPD solved less than 50% of homicides. The social workers are only one piece of the puzzle to help increase that number.