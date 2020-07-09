KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police could soon have the Kansas City International Airport under its jurisdiction.
The idea has been tossed around in City Hall for more than a decade. Now, some council members want the city manager develop a plan to make it happen.
Supporters say having the Kansas City Police Department at KCI will streamline operations, cut costs and make the airport safer.
Opponents say there is no need for the change. They argue KCI officers are trained to handle emergencies and have a working relationship with KCPD to call in help when needed.
The resolution would move the process into an exploratory phase.
If passed, the city manager would have 30 days to report back with a plan.
At the past Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting, some raised concern the deadline is a quick turnaround.
The council could amend the timeline to give an extension for the initial plan.
The meeting is at 3 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.