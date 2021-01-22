KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is accepting toy donations Friday.
These toys are given to children the officers encounter when responding to calls.
KCPD will be collecting the donations at the East Patrol Division, 2640 Prospect Ave., at 11 a.m. There will be department members available to talk about the importance of these donations.
There will also be representatives from the KCMO CPAAA to talk about the Citizens Academy and how others can get enrolled in the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.