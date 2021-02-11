KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to forecasted weather conditions on Saturday, the Kansas City Polar Plunge has been postponed to Feb. 27. All of the times and wave information will be the same.
The Polar Plunge is an annual event taking place throughout the state of Kansas to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas. Each year, brave individuals jump into the icy waters of Kansas pools or lakes to support Special Olympics athletes.
While it may seem odd to postpone the cold weather event at Shawnee Mission Park Lake due to the cold, Special Olympics Kansas Chief Operating Officer Chris Burt said based on the following factors, they deemed it the smart decision:
- Extreme cold with wind chills forecasted of -15 at time of plunge
- Lack of being able to be in the tent or indoors for lengths of time in groups due to COVID
- Length of time volunteers (especially the water rescue team) will have to be out in the elements due to the COVID factor of having to go in waves
- Hazardous road conditions
Packet pick-up is still available all of this week. Event organizers will make it available the week of the plunge if you are unable to get to the office this week.
If you can't make the rescheduled date, you should let your team captain know. You can still participate virtually from home and submit your photos and videos.
