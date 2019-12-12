KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one step closer to getting a Tenant Bill of Rights.
It was less than a year ago people were marching outside City Hall demanding to see some kind of action to hold landlords accountable. Now, they’re one vote away from seeing their demonstration turn into regulation.
A special housing committee hearing for the bill of rights was held last week. It passed unanimously after three hours of discussion and last-minute amendments.
The tenant rights package would limit what landlords can charge for a security deposit and prevent them from running financial or criminal background checks.
While some property managers disagree, advocate group Kansas City Tenants says this measure is only fair.
"We served our time. The patrol board let us back out and decided we were good enough to be reintegrated into society. But now society is holding it against us and won’t give us a fair shake," said James Shelby with KC Tenants.
Property manager Myeisha Wright agrees there should be more affordable housing in Kansas City but worries the ordinance is not the way to get it. Wright said the restrictions on background checks take away too much control.
“So if I show up to your office today with $1,300 and I want to rent your unit and I have felony, I have evictions, I have a low credit score. But I have $1300 cash in hand. That’s forcing me to rent to you,” Wright said.
The City Council will discuss the Tenant Bill of Rights package at 3 p.m. Thursday.
