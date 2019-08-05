KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was a violent weekend across the country and here at home.
Kansas City had four homicides in four days.
With the city's most recent homicides, 2019 is now on pace to top the number of killings in 2018. As of Monday morning, there have been 85 homicides, compared to 78 this time last year.
Over the weekend, a stray bullet killed a woman during the Crossroads First Fridays event, a man was killed in a shootout at a restaurant and another was found lying in the street.
Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke out about the violence on Facebook Live Sunday night. He says the city needs to focus on stopping problems before they start.
“They come out being tougher, thinking they need a gun or violence,” Lucas said. “We need to invest in them."
The mayor also talked about the importance of collaboration among anti-violence groups.
