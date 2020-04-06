KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after an off-duty officer unintentionally discharged his firearm and struck his neighbor early Monday morning.
Officers were called just before 12:30 a.m. to a homes in the 5600 block of North Richmond Avenue on a shooting call in the Northland.
Police said a preliminary investigation appears the off-duty officer was inside his residence when his duty weapon discharged unintentionally. The discharged round exited the officer's home and entered the home immediately to the south, striking the victim.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken by paramedics to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.
Police said numerous other residents were inside the victim's home, but only one woman was in proximity of the victim.
The officer, a 24-year veteran, is assigned to the Metro Patrol Division. The officer will be on administrative leave during the course of the initial investigation.
