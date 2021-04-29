FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- According to a release from SafeWise, the Kansas City metro has half of the 20 safest cities in the Sunflower state.
Basehor is at No. 2 and Mission Hills sits at No. 5.
According to Safewise, the two cities reported just one violent crime each last year. Leawood, Gardner and Louisburg are also in the top 10.
The study is based on four main factors: population, median income, violent crime rate and property crime rate.
Of Kansas residents SafeWise surveyed, 24% carry personal protection, 10 percentage points less than the rest of the nation.
Plus, 59% of Kansas residents say they use some method to protect their property with the majority choosing guard dogs.
According to SafeWise, aggravated assault was the most common violent crime in Kansas over the last year.
It accounted for 70% of violent crime in the safest cities and 77% of violent crime statewide.
Prairie Village, Lansing, Olathe, Lenexa and Osawatomie are also in the top 20.
According to SafeWise, 52% of Kansans say they have confidence in law enforcement, that's four percentage points less than the rest of the U.S.
