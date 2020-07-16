KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City lags other communities when it comes to responding to the 2020 census.
Now, there’s a push to get more people to respond.
A couple of years ago, the census did a survey to try to figure out how people feel about the census and what drives them to participate or not.
According to responses, some people didn’t see personal benefits, others had concerns about privacy and a distrust in the government.
Census data is used to help the allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal and state funding for education, healthcare, community development and more. It also helps draw out legislative districts and the responses dictate how many representatives a state has in Congress.
There’s already some data showing response rates are lower in Kansas City compared to surrounding areas.
- Kansas City 57.1%
- Jackson County 59.7%
- Missouri 62.1%
- Nationwide 61.9%
There’s also a big focus on racial disparities in this country right now, and the census can help reveal some of those disparities.
Response rates in neighborhoods with 50% or more white households are higher than neighborhoods with 30% or more minority households.
You can complete your census online, but there will be representatives that knock on your door starting Thursday to help you respond.
Mayor Quinton Lucas will be speaking at City hall at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to remind people to get it the census done.
