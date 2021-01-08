KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas police say they are investigating an aggravated assault against a police officer.
The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near 78th Street. There was a traffic stop and then a short police chase that was terminated by police.
No injuries were reported the incident, and no one is in custody.
KCTV5 News has a crew on the scene to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.