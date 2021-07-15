Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Houseless Hotel Project ends Thursday and hundreds are forced to find shelter elsewhere.
The 90-day program offered free rooms at 12 hotels around the city.
As of Wednesday, 270 people occupied rooms. At the height of the 90 days, 400 people found shelter with the program.
City leaders and community partners will work to transition people from hotels to other temporary shelters.
City Union Mission reportedly has beds for 200 men. Select 55+ communities offer affordable apartments to the elderly. Women and family shelters are offering dozens of spaces as well.
The feedback from temporary residents has been mixed.
“There are those who obviously are upset because they're being disrupted again and I understand that,” said KCMO Housing and Community Development spokesperson John Baccala. “But you ask the people who found a job, ask the people who receive medical care, ask the people who were lined up with government services they never had before, housing services they never had before. They were thrilled.”
Baccala tells KCTV5 hundreds of people who have never reached out for government assistance before received help. 50 people found full or part-time jobs. 220 people received medical care, 20 of those cases needed emergent or life-saving care. A baby was delivered in one of the hotel rooms.
The total cost of the program is yet to be tallied. The city budgeted for $3 million, but officials estimate the expenses are much less. They say damage reports are minor, adding up to $20,000 - $30,000.
The initiative was announced after weeks of protests from the KC Homeless Union outside City Hall.
The program was set to expire in early July, but it was extended one week.
"There was a lot of good that came out of this 90 days, it's not the be all end all. We need to do more. And this needs to be the starting point. People need to realize this was a stopgap this was not the solution, but we're working toward the solution," Baccala said.
City leaders now turn their attention to finding long-term solutions to the houseless problem. Tiny-home communities and repurposing land bank properties remain options.
