KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Finance Committee will be accepting a large sum of money to help reduce violent crime on Wednesday.
The committee is getting a $1 million grant at 9 a.m. from the federal government. It's apart of the domestic violence grant fund.
The committee will also be covering the new minimum distribution age for city workers and firefighters. It was 70 years old, but now its going up to 72 years old.
This isn't raising the retirement age. It is changing the age of when you're forced to start taking money out of the pension fund.
