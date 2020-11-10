KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City City Council committee will discuss the implementation of a minimum wage increase for certain city workers.
Mayor Quinton Lucas wants to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour for workers at places that get 25% or more of their annual funding from the city.
If the ordinance is approved, first by the city, and then by the full city council, the raise would be implemented in increments:
May 2021: $12.50
Sept. 2021: $13.75
Sept. 2022: $15.00
The Finance, Government and Public Safety Committee will talk about the proposed ordinance during their meeting Tuesday. It takes place at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall.
