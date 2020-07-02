KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Have you noticed any new artwork popping up across the metro?
Artists are adding murals to walls to express their support for equity and justice.
Art is designed to make you feel something and convey a message.
“Artists have a different way of looking at things, and they tend to see things some people don’t typically see,” said Ronald Chaney with the Ethnic Art Gallery.
When you look at the mural along Westport Road and Wyandotte Street, the message is clear. You see George Floyd and the words “silence is violence.” On the top, you can also see names like Donnie Sanders, Cameron Lamb, Ryan Stokes and Terrance Bridges. These are all people who were killed by Kansas City police.
This mural is only one example of how art influences social justice.
“One of my main intentions was to just like keep it fresh in people’s minds in case the news stories get quiet, the protests sort of fall off a little bit. The wall you can still see it. I want cops to see it too, so they know we haven’t forgotten also,” mural artist Chris Oldham said.
This idea of art and social justice is not anything new.
Historically, art has been used to raise consciousness, increase empathy and promote social change.
“It’s not something new it’s just because of current events people are more interested in it and more impacted by it,” Chaney said.
Centuries ago, Egyptians used hieroglyphics to convey messages about slavery.
During the civil rights movement, artists used their pieces to demand equality.
Now, artists are using their platforms to promote equity and justice supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Intention behind it is to show people that don’t know what’s going on what is happening and to show people who do know what’s going on that they have support,” Oldham said.
Oldham does the mural paintings for free and people donate supplies to help. If you’re a business owner, and you’re willing to let the artist design your walls with messages to promote social justice and equity, you can contact him on Instagram. His instagram name, @icecoldham, is also painted in the corner of the mural.
