FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- American voters cast a record-breaking 94 million ballots by the Monday before Election Day.
Early and absentee voting in 2020 totals more than half the overall turnout for the 2016 election.
KCTV5 checked with local election authorities about advanced voter turnout and mail-in ballot return rates.
As of Friday, October 30, 59,529 people voted in Jackson County. More than half, 26,462 people, voted in-person. The absentee voting in 2020 is more than the absentee numbers in 2016, 2012 and 2008 combined. There are 246,296 registered voters in Jackson County, 12,000 more than there were in 2016.
Platte County Board of Elections reports 7,837 mail-in ballots were returned by October 31. 9,134 people voted in-person absentee. Votes total 16,971, more than three times the number of absentee ballots in Platte County in 2016 (5,508).
Voters in Wyandotte County voted early in record numbers. As of the close of business October 29, voters returned 18,008 mail-in ballots. An additional 11,926 people voted in person.
The Johnson County Election Commissioner reports November 2 that 122,398 people took advantage of advance in-person voting. 137,598 voters submitted their ballots through the mail. Total voter turnout for the county is at 57%.
The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office reports statewide, election authorities received 723,058 absentee and mail-in ballots by October 29. According to data released from the office’s official Twitter account, 91% of the requested mail-in ballots were returned before Election Day.
Many Kansans showed up at polling locations in October. As of October 31, 711,664 people voted in advance. The state reports a 77% return rate on mail-in ballots. In 2016, 70% of Kansas mail-in ballots came back. Counties mailed out less than half of the ballots they sent in 2020.
Political data demonstrates many new voters cast their ballots early. Approximately 27% of early voters are first-time or irregular voters.
