KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Some law enforcement officers in the metropolitan area will be honored for their courage at the 49th Annual Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association’s Awards for Valor ceremony on Friday.
The event will be in the Grand Ballroom of the Argosy Hotel and Casino in Riverside, Mo. It will be live-streamed on KCPD’s YouTube channel. Due to capacity limitations and social distancing guidelines, the awards will be presented in two parts. Awards for members of Missouri law enforcement agencies will be presented at 10 a.m., and awards for members of Kansas agencies will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
Dozens of officers from Blue Springs, Mo., to Olathe, Kan., will be recognized for acts of heroism. Some of the officers to be honored saved the lives of fire, overdose and heart attack victims. Others stopped a driver that could have killed thousands on the route of the Super Bowl victory parade. Some put themselves at risk to stop active shooters, and several were seriously hurt because of it. Still others rescued domestic violence victims and solved cold-case murders.
The surprise Officer of the Year Award will go to the officer or officers who demonstrated the most extraordinary bravery, as selected by Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.
The event is sponsored by the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association, Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union and the City of Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.