KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are companies in the Kansas City area that still hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some companies needed to add staff to help respond to an increases demand because of COVID-19 and others are continuing to hire as normal.
Most jobs are in manufacturing or grocery stores.
KC Career Network is an extension of the Kansas City Area Development Council. It’s a free resource that is keeping a running list of employers recruiting right now.
Jessica Palm, vice president of TeamKC: Life+Talent says this is a good time to dust off your resume.
“Really sit down and think about your past opportunity that you had within the organization that you were working and then think about how you capitalize on that looked like to share with recruiter or company immediately,” Palm said.
However, a lot has changed about the job search process. Everything is online and you won't have a chance to see a recruiter in person.
Experts say you should be sure to be prepared for virtual interviews on platforms like Zoom or Skype.
"Now more than ever, we are all connected through technology. Make sure if you’re applying, find someone within the organization on LinkedIn. Let them know you’re looking, because they are at their computers right now and they’re actively looking for people to hire," Palm said.
