KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Animal shelters across the country are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.
Like a lot of schools and businesses, most of the work at Kansas City-area animal shelters has been moved online. To keep too many people from coming inside the shelters, adoption facilities, like Wayside Waifs, will have you check out the animals online first. Then, you call the adoption team and tell them which animals you’re interested in.
Pet adoptions are down nationwide. See how the process to get a pet is changing because of the coronavirus on https://t.co/iTxTXr6671 @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/6mOTATk1SW— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) March 19, 2020
They’ll ask you a few questions to find what type of pet and personality would fit best with your home. Only then will you come to the shelter to meet just one or two animals.
Justine Volkman and Nick Senta just adopted a dog because they now have time to stay home and train a puppy.
“Then we were like, we’re going to be inside. The whole world is in such a crazy mental space right now. We really needed some light in our lives and we just decided it was the perfect time," Volkman said.
If you would like to donate here are some wish list items available on Amazon:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.