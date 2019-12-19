TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Lawmakers are holding news conference on Thursday about a new bill on mental healthcare.
The idea behind the bill is to make it easier for families in a mental health crisis to get insurance coverage.
Kristi Bennet and Emma Lengquist died by suicide after struggling to get professional care. Their families had a long fight with insurance companies while they were facing battles with mental health.
Lawmakers in Kansas want to prevent any more families from dealing with that. They’re announcing a mental health insurance party bill. It would require mental health be covered the same as physical health.
For example, if someone has unlimited doctors visits for diabetes, they would have unlimited visits for depression or schizophrenia.
The bill also says a doctor or psychologist would determine if a patient needs medical care, not insurance companies.
Legislators will vote on the bill in February.
