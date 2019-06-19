FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, T.J. with the Bandan Koro African Dance Ensemble leads children dancing during a Juneteenth celebration at Fair Park in Dallas. Juneteenth celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.