KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Take a look at this! These are jumping worms, and they are making their way to Kansas and Missouri.
Jumping worms can grow to be 4-8 inches long, and they move quickly like a snake.
This invasive species originally comes from Asia. Researchers have been tracking the worms movements since 2013, and they believe that they were brought to the U.S. as fish bait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.