Take a look at this! These are jumping worms, and they are making their way to Kansas and Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Take a look at this! These are jumping worms, and they are making their way to Kansas and Missouri.

Jumping worms can grow to be 4-8 inches long, and they move quickly like a snake.

This invasive species originally comes from Asia. Researchers have been tracking the worms movements since 2013, and they believe that they were brought to the U.S. as fish bait.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.