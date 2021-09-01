KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- A hearing Wednesday in a lawsuit over control of the Kansas City Police Department's budget has ended.
City leaders want to move part of that budget to a fund under their control. The police board of commissioners filed suit to stop that. The judge hearing the case now has seven days to make his ruling.
It based on a lawsuit filed by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city council passed two resolutions that removed $42 million from the police budget.
In May, Lucas indicated that the money would be used for a "Community Services & Prevention" fund.
In the board's lawsuit, they mention that a budget was already passed and approved and they claim the new plan violates state law.
The City of Kansas City filed a response to the lawsuit in June. The response argues that the board’s claims are “legally and factually false."
