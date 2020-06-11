OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Current COVID-19 safety restrictions expire for Johnson County residents on Thursday.
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will vote on $4.1 million of additional spending in COVID-19 response. Most of that will be for new tests for Johnson County. They’ll also talk about reopening the economy.
Currently, restrictions include no gatherings of more than 45 people. Individuals still need to wear masks in public. All businesses can reopen with social distancing and good cleaning practices.
All of these are listed as “expectations” with no enforcement. The restrictions could be extended or completely changed on Thursday.
On Facebook, Commissioner Mike Brown said he had a discussion with Chairman Eilert about rumors of a potential lockdown to reduce the chance of a second wave. He thinks the conversation at Thursday’s meeting could get heated.
“The bottom line is there is very much a discussion tomorrow at the BOCC meeting and this has all the makings of a rough ride so tighten up your seatbelts … turbulence straight ahead,” he said.
The meeting is at 9:30 a.m.
The public is welcome to comment in-person or watch the broadcast on the county’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.