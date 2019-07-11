SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- High temperatures are hitting the metro area with temperatures in the 90’s and ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching triple digits.
As high temperatures are come through the area, several day camps and sports camps are in session.
Despite kids loving running around and playing outside, the faculty takes weather conditions and safety very seriously.
Johnson County Parks and Rec has full time staff on hand which monitors the weather throughout the day.
They calculate the heat index, pay attention to the temperature and humidity, and rely on local meteorologists.
If at any time during camps, clinics or leagues, the heat index hits 95 degrees they shorten programs by 10 minutes.
If the heat index is over 105 degrees, then they’ll cancel programming.
For their internal camps and clinics, they train their coaches on first aid and CPR. They’re given a comprehensive training on signs and symptoms of heat related illness. They even have faculty supervisors on staff during games that will walk around monitor children and coaches.
“We have outdoor programing for children age 3 at the lowest,” Youth sports coordinator Stephanie Chase said. “That is a vulnerable group, as are all of our children here. But we do take weather very seriously, in regards to heat, lightning, severe weather and beyond that.”
Johnson County Parks also encourage staying hydrated throughout the day, staying away from sugary drinks and sticking to water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.