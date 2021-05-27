LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The Lenexa Police Department says the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has provided the department an update on its investigation.
The report will be submitted to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for review.
Lenexa police say they will also conduct an internal investigation.
Below is the summary of facts Lenexa police say was provided to them by the county's investigation team:
At around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, our dispatchers received 911 calls about a physical disturbance occurring in one of the hotel rooms at the Extended Stay America.
As patrol officers arrived at the hotel, one of them contacted hotel staff in the office and was given an electronic room key. Officers standing outside the room in question could hear the sounds of a disturbance inside. Officers knocked on the door to the room, announced their presence as police, and asked the occupants to open the door. No one inside the room opened the door.
Officers used the electronic key to attempt entry into the room. A manual door latch on the inside prevented its opening from more than a few inches. Officers had to kick the door to gain entry.
Immediately upon the door being forced open, the officers were fired upon from inside the room. All three officers retreated away from the door upon being shot at.
Two officers returned fire, and the occupant of the room who had a gun was struck.
I ask for your continued patience while this investigation is taking place. While we understand the desire for information to be released publicly, we in no way wish to hinder the investigation by the premature release of evidence or information, including body-worn camera video.
I have personally been in ongoing contact with the family of the deceased, Mr. Chandler, about this investigation and offered my sincere condolences to them for the loss of their loved one.
As Chief, I can assure you that our police department will continue to strive every day, in every encounter, with everyone, to serve with honor, integrity, and professionalism.
ORIGINAL STORY
A man is dead after police shot and killed him Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America in Lenexa.
The man has been identified as Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of the Nashville area.
Officers were called just after 5 a.m. Tuesday to 8015 Lenexa Drive in response to a disturbance at the motel. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a physical disturbance involving Chandler and woman inside a motel room.
As officers were attempting to contact the individuals involved in the disturbance they encountered Chandler armed with a firearm. Shots were fired by both Chandler and two Lenexa officers. Subsequently, Chandler was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team has been activated and is investigating the officer involved shooting.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call investigators with the OISIT at 913-742-6811.
