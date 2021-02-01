OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment expands the list of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Feb. 1, the county will vaccinate first responders, police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies.
The county health director, Dr. Samni Areola, said the department will contact healthcare workers now able to get their second doses.
JCDHE said it is still working to vaccinate anyone older than 80 years old.
Officials ask older adults to fill out an online interest form if they want to receive the vaccine.
The county plans to contact those who are eligible by email or phone with instructions for how to schedule an appointment this week.
Anyone included in Phase 2 of the county’s distribution plan may fill out the interest form. The group includes people who are 65 and older, K-12 instructors and school staff, grocery store workers, transportation employees, retail workers and those involved in the food service industry among others.
The department asks people interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine not to call to schedule an appointment. A spokesperson for the county said its making efforts to contact people in a timely manner.
“As this is a monumental effort to undertake with very limited supplies of vaccine, we understand the level of frustration this has created in the community. Currently, JCDHE has a team of 6-8 people attempting to answer thousands of calls each day. Because we have received many voicemail messages from residents, the department has added volunteers to return those calls, as well as hired an additional nine contractors to assist with this effort next week.”
