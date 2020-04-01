SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Parks and Recreation reopened their public golf courses Monday.
Department officials have been fielding questions all week from people asking if golfing is essential or not. They said it comes down to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraging exercise and the ability to social distance on golf courses.
Johnson County Parks and Recreation said they made the decision to reopen with guidance from the Johnson County health director.
A county spokesperson would only tell KCTV5 News that they followed state guidance on social distancing.
Bill Maasen, the superintendent of parks and golf courses in Johnson County, said it’s a public service to give people a chance to exercise.
“This was not a business decision, that’s very important to emphasize. This was not a business decision. This was a decision made to provide an outlet for our patrons," Maasen said.
Maasen said golfers are taking personal responsibility for their safety by standing farther apart on putting greens and not shaking hands.
“Tomahawk Hills Golf Course sits on about 200 acres and we had about 46 players, so there’s plenty of room for social distancing,” Maasen said.
Tomahawk Hills and Heritage golf courses have new rules to encourage social distancing. Tee times are 20 minutes apart, up from eight minutes, to keep the course from getting crowded. Only one player can ride in a golf cart at a time and employees sanitize each cart between rounds. Players will not touch the flags or holes on the course. If a ball hits the flag, it’s considered in. The clubhouses are closed to the public.
KCTV5 asked doctors with University of Kansas Medical Center about whether or not they encourage golfing. They said as long as people do not gather in large groups, wipe down all touched surfaces and maintain a safe distance from other players, it’s a safe activity.
