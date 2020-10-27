OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- If you or someone you know is looking for a job, listen up.
Johnson County Developmental Supports will host a virtual hiring event from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday for jobseekers interested in joining our team as direct support professionals.
You should apply online prior to attending.
The starting pay for a DSP employed with Johnson County government is $15.40 an hour, and employees receive access to a competitive wage structure, wellness offerings, a comprehensive benefits package, and tuition reimbursement.
DSPs play a crucial role in supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their quest to live and work in the community, rather than in institutional settings.
Depending on where they work, DSPs perform a multitude of tasks, including personal care, job coaching, appropriate medical/physical care, behavioral guidance, skills teaching and help with household tasks.
JCDS is currently hiring for evening, overnight and weekend shifts in the residential program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.