OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Christmas can get expensive, and a group of volunteers wants to make sure everybody has gifts under the tree.
The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is prepared to help about 12,000 people on low-income salaries. They can also grab gifts for the family, food, clothes and even holiday decorations.
Executive Director Larry Bigus says it takes an army of volunteers to get it set up every year.
"I have the privilege everyday, of going to work, and working alongside volunteers, who are there because they’re good people who want to help their neighbors, so I see the good side of people year round," he said.
Bigus also said he’s started planning for next year, before this year’s shop even opened.
