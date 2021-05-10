JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff Office says they are investigating after an inmate dies in-custody.
Sheriff Darryl Forte says the man was admitted to the detention center over the weekend. The victim was found unresponsive Monday morning.
No other details were immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.