KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -– Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. will express his support at Monday’s legislative meeting for “Our Healthy KC Eastside” (OHKCE). It is a community-based partnership and project to address vaccine hesitancy and health inequities in portions of Jackson County identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having exceedingly high socially vulnerable index scores.
The meeting on Monday begins at 10 a.m. in the Legislative Assembly Area on the 2nd floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse.
Led by Dr. Jannette Berkley-Patton, Director of the UMKC Health Equity Institute, the OHKCE project proposes the use of $4,998,014 in CARES Act funding to implement its innovative efforts. The project is proposed to take place June 1, 2021 – November 31, 2021 with primary goals to significantly increase vaccination intake and the use of prevention health services.
A copy of the “Our Healthy KC Eastside: A Community-Wide COVID-19 Vaccination and Health Services Project to Address Health Inequities” proposal, as well as over 30 letters of support from community partners, is attached.
