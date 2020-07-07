KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County is making it easier for families to get their back-to-school immunizations.
The health department wants to make sure every student is up to date on their immunizations, even if school doesn’t happen the same way this year. That’s why it’s holding clinics in different towns through eastern Jackson County for the next few weeks, starting in Raytown on Tuesday.
The county offers immunization clinics every year, but this year they will all be at remote locations like community centers or schools. Officials needed space to social distance and not have all school-age kids crowding the health department facilities.
County spokeswoman Kayla Parker says it’s important to make the immunizations accessible for all families.
“Since we have such a wide jurisdiction, we want to make sure if you aren’t able to come to Independence that they would be able to get those immunizations. So that’s something we regularly do, but now we’re just offering that as this year’s option due to COVID-19," Parker said.
The traveling clinics will not take walk-ins this year.
You have to register at the location and date most convenient for you. Click here for more information.
