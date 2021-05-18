Earlier this year, the club known as the T-Bones reached a deal to switch to the Monarchs name. They’ve rebranded the the ballpark, which is now known as Legends Field, which is appropriate for a ballclub named after a legendary team.

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It's Opening Day for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Earlier this year, the club known as the T-Bones reached a deal to switch to the Monarchs name. They’ve rebranded the the ballpark, which is now known as Legends Field, which is appropriate for a ballclub named after a legendary team.

It’s the start of a new era for the historic Monarchs. It’s also a start of a summer where it’s possible to sit outside and watch baseball without a mask.

Face coverings are not required while seated, but fans need them for any inside areas like bathrooms, stores, and suites. The stadium will be open to full capacity Tuesday night. That’s up to 8,000 fans. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Some areas of the stands will be “social distancing” sections, so people who feel more comfortable with a little more space can spread out from other groups.

New owner Mark Brandmeyer says the partnerships with Wyandotte County and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are key to making this club a success.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is really focused on all the teams, while this gives an opportunity to really focus on the Monarchs, which for Kansas City is the gem,” Brandmeyer said.

