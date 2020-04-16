KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fire investigators are still working to learn what caused several suspicious fires within a block of each other.
It happened Thursday morning on Kansas City’s east side. Crews arrived to a home on the corner of Ditman and Independence avenues about 4:45 a.m. where they found a flames and smoke shooting from the back.
To battle the fire, crews searched for working hydrants but low water pressure forced crews to roll out more than 2,000 feet of hose to control the flames.
Moments later, there was a small trash fire less than a block away on Booth Avenue. Police stomped it out leaving behind clouds of smoke.
At the same time, crews got a call about another house fire. This time on Roberts Street. It was so close to the first house that crews carried a hose through a backyard to reach the fire as flames and smoke filled the air.
Crews put out both fires with no injuries.
These fires happened within a block of each other within one hour.
Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker of the Kansas City Fire Department said it’s too early to tell if the fires were initially started, but he did say officials believe both homes were vacant at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.