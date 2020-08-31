OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A suspect who was being looked after at an Olathe hospital and escaped on-foot Monday morning has now been apprehended.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Elijah Naves, was in custody at the hospital stemming from an aggravated assault case, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to Olathe Medical Center following the suspect's escape.
Just after 11 a.m., authorities said Naves was caught during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 just outside of Leavenworth County by troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Naves had initially been booked into the Johnson County jail on Aug. 26. It's not clear yet what led to him being in the hospital.
