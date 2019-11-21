KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Eventually, we'll see marijuana businesses begin cropping up in the metro.
Now, industry experts are passing along knowledge to people getting ready to begin their own businesses in Kansas City.
The Director of the Missouri Department of Medical Marijuana says the department got a lot more business applications than it thought it would.
Right now, the department is scoring all of those applications. The original goal was to have licenses issued before the new year, but that might not happen.
A marijuana showcase on Thursday will offer experts in every field. One of the insurance brokers at the showcase says there are a few obstacles you have to push through when you’re looking at the liability of a marijuana business.
Missouri passed a law saying fines and fees have to be paid in something other than cash. For businesses that deal strictly in cash, it’s yet another hoop to jump through.
"It’s a problem. It’s been the problem. Banking has been one of the major problems ... what they’re saying to that is that it’s got to be legalized," said James Nelson with New Growth Insurance.
Security is another big factor for marijuana businesses.
The cannabis industry is expected to grow almost 40 percent this year, and that’s a lot of new businesses and products to protect.
“We’re going to have wires and alarms and video cameras up. We’ve got some really cool ballistic glass that we’re going to show that will show asset protection as far as your facility and that," said Tahnee Puckett, chief technology officer and co-founder of CST Solutions Group.
