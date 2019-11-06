INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- City leaders in Independence are taking their first steps to lift a 2006 ban on pit bulls in the city.
Opponents of the ban think a specific pit bull ban is unnecessary. The mayor started a subcommittee to find out if people think the old ban should be lifted.
How cute is Blue?! He’s currently at the Independence Animal Shelter and can’t be adopted by anyone in Independence. There’s a ban on Pitbulls in the city. pic.twitter.com/8FC21qo3ZU— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) November 6, 2019
Residents will have three minutes Wednesday night to give their testimony about pit bulls. The community wants to get a feel for how the community feels about the breed.
The city does have a dangerous animal ban as well.
CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City Kate Fields says having an additional ban on a certain breed is unnecessary. Independence is looking into that idea as well.
"We’re looking into that. Whether that ban is redundant, but part of that is a conversation of what the community views it as because at the end of the day this is a question of making sure folks feel safe in their yards and their neighborhoods as they walk around," said Jason White, chair of the joint subcommittee.
Anyone wanting to speak about their experience with pit bulls can voice their opinions at the public hearing. It’s being held at the Independence Utilities Center at 6 p.m.
