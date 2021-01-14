INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Independence announced the moratorium on utility shut offs has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021.
This comes as the result of technological challenges experienced by the City in December and ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
No bills were distributed for City of Independence Utilities during the month of December. Billing resumed during the week of Jan. 4 but will be delayed and customers will see a billing cycle that represents approximately 60 days beginning on the last date their meters were read in 2020.
There are currently no credit card fees, late fees or penalties being charged. To date, the City has absorbed over $750,000 in credit card fees on behalf of customers.
