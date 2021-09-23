INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence community is preparing to say their last goodbye to fallen police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.
The 22-year-old was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call last week.
The Independence Police Department and Kansas City metro area continues to honor a young officer killed in the line of duty.
Visitation for Madrid-Evans has been set for Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Community of Christ Auditorium on Walnut Street in Independence. His funeral is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in the same location. He will be laid to rest at Mount Washington Cemetery on Brookside Avenue. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend, the Independence Police Department said.
Two Missouri police officers, who never got to meet, will forever be connected.
Last Wednesday, Madrid-Evans was shot by a suspect and seriously hurt. A separate officer shot back at the suspect, killing him on the scene. Madrid-Evans was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A hospital in St. Louis has shared a picture of the Springfield officer who received an organ donated by Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was fatally shot in Independence a week ago.
Since his death, the Independence and Kansas City metro communities have shown an outpouring of support from creating memorials to raising money for Madrid-Evans’ family.
A statement was released by his loved ones expressing gratitude.
We would like to take a moment to thank the Independence and surrounding communities for their overwhelming love and emotional support during this incredibly difficult time. Knowing Blaize’s kidney has gone to help another police officer brings us an incredible level of comfort and peace. Also knowing many other lives are being impacted by his decision to be an organ donor helps as well.
As we continue to try to make sense of this situation and mourn his loss, we ask that members of the community and news media respect our privacy in the coming days.
We will do our best to make ourselves available to share Blaize’s story after the funeral.
