INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence community is preparing to say their last goodbye to fallen police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

The 22-year-old was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call last week.

Visitation for Madrid-Evans has been set for Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Community of Christ Auditorium on Walnut Street in Independence. His funeral is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in the same location. He will be laid to rest at Mount Washington Cemetery on Brookside Avenue. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend, the Independence Police Department said.

Last Wednesday, Madrid-Evans was shot by a suspect and seriously hurt. A separate officer shot back at the suspect, killing him on the scene. Madrid-Evans was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Since his death, the Independence and Kansas City metro communities have shown an outpouring of support from creating memorials to raising money for Madrid-Evans’ family.

A statement was released by his loved ones expressing gratitude.