KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Hy-Vee stores will donate 5,000 boxes of Mahomes Magic Crunch Cereal to Harvesters – The Community Food Network Friday.
"We are excited to celebrate the Chiefs heading to Tampa next weakened and wanted to celebrate with Kansas City by providing this donation to help families in need in our community,” said Kansas City Marketing & Communications Coordinator Shelby Prstojevich.
For every box of Mahomes Magic Crunch sold now through Feb. 7, Hy-Vee will donate a box to Harvesters.
