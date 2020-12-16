KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee is donating two truckloads of food to Harvesters, The Community Food Network, Wednesday morning.
It will be at there Kansas City location on 3801 Topping Ave. The donation is part of Hy-Vee's goodwill initiative this holiday season as it works to combat food insecurity during the pandemic.
Hy-Vee will be giving donations of protein, produce, dairy and non-perishable items. It will also be giving monetary donations from 26 leading food manufacturers and suppliers.
Hy-vee has donated more than $250,000 to the effort.
